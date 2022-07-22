ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

KCAS Pets of the Week: Martin and Banana

WOOD
 5 days ago

This week's featured pets from the...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

The Critter Barn is expanding in Zeeland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Critter Barn is an educational farm offering hands-on experiences to people of all ages and all abilities right here in West Michigan. The farm teaches about agriculture while reconnecting people with the natural world, especially when it comes to educating kids about the farm and the animals that inhabit it. They’re in the process of expanding their farm and moving to a larger location with more accessibility, beautiful landscapes and barns and more space for all the awesome animals.
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

Attend the free Global Water Fest this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation is known for putting on amazing cultural festivals in West Michigan. Their 2nd annual Global Water Fest is taking place this Saturday and is free to attend!. Ace from the foundation and MaiSee, one of the vendors at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Accessible children’s art exhibition comes to Ada

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special happening in downtown Ada right now called Story StROLL – it’s an accessible art exhibition that’s bringing original children’s art to different Ada Village businesses. Children aged 18 and younger drew pictures guided by the prompt, “What advice would you give an adult?” You can check out the various art pieces from the kids on different storefronts! The featured artists are from Ada but several of the artists are from the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Mary Free Bed Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Find your next home along the lakeshore in Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of people love spending time on the lakeshore during the warm summer months and because of their love of the water and beach, they start thinking, what would it be like to live close by? Well, the opportunity is there! Today we’re focusing on the growing community of Lincoln Pines in Grand Haven – they’re homes built by Eastbrook Homes!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Martin, MI
Kent County, MI
Lifestyle
Kent County, MI
Pets & Animals
WOOD

Enjoy a unique menu with an English pub atmosphere in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been highlighting so many great shops and activities and restaurants in Holland for our Destin8tion West series. This next place offers a unique menu with an English pub style atmosphere. Margaret and Andrew join us from Waverly Stone Gastropub to tell us about the unique experience they provide to customers and the history of their family business. Plus we’ll dive into the history behind the building and where the restaurant got its name!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Experience all things blueberry in downtown Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bowerman Blueberries is known and loved by many in West Michigan and we have something exciting to share today! They’ve recently opened Bowerman’s on 8th – it’s a bakery and cafe right in the heart of downtown Holland. Their blueberry-themed bakery and cafe boasts a full breakfast and lunch menu along with an espresso bar. Some of their amazing menu items include a blueberry smoked brisket sandwich with blueberry BBQ sauce, a blueberry brie grilled cheese and a bunch of desserts!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Linking Local Entrepreneurs With The Community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Battle Creek Community Foundation- The Battle Creek Community Foundation is all about supporting and bringing the community together for a brighter tomorrow. They partner with local entrepreneurs to help the community and to build something great. A perfect example of how they are helping the Battle Creek Community is their partnership with the new, up and coming business, The Link.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

100° Next Week??

Sizzlin’ Sandcastles!! Could it reach 100 degrees next week? The peak of the heat next week is still a week away, but some of our computer models are forecasting at least one super-hot day, when we could see temps. between 95° and 100°. This is the Tuesday...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banana#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Kcas Pets
WOOD

Summer fun continues at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is a great time to visit Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and there are still plenty of concerts to enjoy! If you’re looking for some plans this weekend, there are still some tickets to see the Zac Brown Band with special guest the Robert Randolph Band. Fans of classic rock will love this one: Journey will be at the outdoor venue on Friday, August 5th. Two country concerts coming up this summer and fall are Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore on August 13th and Lee Brice this fall on October 8th – Lee will be in the Entertainment Hall.
EAGLE, MI
WOOD

Summertime Spells Summer Concert Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Fifth Third Bank If you are looking for the Ultimate location for a summer night concert, then look no further than Frederick Meijer Gardens. They have provided an amphitheater which is home to the Fifth Third bank Summer Concert series. This year there are 33 concerts that started in June and span all the way into September. Fifth Third Bank is also hosting a Tuesday Evening Music club. Occurring 12 times this year the Music Club features local artists and is free admission if you are a member.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to be sure you have the best care for your hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you’re choosing your hearing provider, it’s important to look for a clinic that is committed to providing you the best hearing care possible. So what exactly does that entail? Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan, with McDonald Hearing Services joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Changing Lives and Touching Hearts One Child At A Time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Helen Devos Children’s Hospital For 11 years straight now the Helen Devos Children Hospital has been one of the top 50 children hospitals in our country. It is no surprise that they continue to receive these honors as their passion, team work, and overall care for the community shows through their work each and every day. Not only do they help families get through hard times with love and support from their team, they make their guests time at the hospital memorable. Coming up in September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This month focusses on the most important part of a kids journey through cancer and that is their courage. Now for 33 years Dr. Fahner has been helping Helen Devos Children hospital add that human touch when helping the most important patients, children.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WOOD

Explore Holland via boat, paddleboard or kayak

Explore Holland via boat, paddleboard or kayak (sponsored) New law allows for self-serve alcohol at bars, restaurants. Community leaders react to GRPD discrimination charges. Kzoo drivers are not following new pattern: ‘Change …. GR test market for Mick Fleetwood Coffee Co. Mega Millions jackpot soars above $800M.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Michigan Crops Generally Favorable

We had a hot stretch from July 17-23 – six consecutive days with high temperatures between 88° and 90° in Grand Rapids – temperatures have cooled back close to or slightly below our now average high temperature of 83°. From July 7-22, Grand Rapids had only 0.18″ of rain. The combination of dry and hot weather meant some crop stress and the need for irrigation for farmers and dragging around the hose for gardeners.
WOOD

Sleep Apnea & TMJ relief for veterans in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s so important that our veterans get access to the healthcare they need and our next guest has good news for veterans with VA benefits. The Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ is our Expert and Dr. Kathi Wilson joins us to talk about how they’re now contracted with the VA!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bringing awareness & advocacy to BIPOC mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOODD) – It’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Mental Health Awareness Month. We talk to Elizza LeJeune from Pine Rest about these underrepresented communities & the stigmas that go along with mental health. >>>Take a look!. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. Find a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Today’s Top Pick: Zeelmania

If you are looking for something fun to kick off your Monday, tonight is a special night in downtown Zeeland. It’s Zeelmania. It’s a huge street fair with all kinds of fun for the family. Most of it is totally free. It goes from 6 to 8pm. Bring the kids out and get ready for fun.
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

How to best protect your retirement account

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the rising cost of almost everything and inflation impacting every aspect of our lives, you may be worried about your money if you’re in or near retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins us today with some tips and tricks to keep your money safe. If your nearing retirement, you may want to reach out to a professional, especially with the market being so volatile – the team at Jacobs Financial Services can walk you through the process!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 072422

Chance of a shower or sprinkle south and southeast of Grand Rapids during the early evening. Becoming mostly clear by daybreak. We’ll be a little cooler, with low temperatures near 60. Look for a crescent moon in the east just before sunrise.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy