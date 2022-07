All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Phoenix is the nation’s fastest growing big city, a fact that speaks to its increasing appeal to people of all stripes. And yet Phoenix still doesn’t feel like an overly crowded place despite its tremendous growth. It is a sprawling metropolitan region, to be sure, but an abundance of undeveloped mountain sides, large parks, and nature preserves give the city a wilder feel compared to comparatively large cities. The nearness of the open desert beyond the ever-expanding urban limits helps as well.

