ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Selena Gomez’s nana exposes recent breakup in TikTok video

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Oops!

Selena Gomez’s secret relationship — and recent breakup — was exposed Thursday as she filmed a makeup tutorial for TikTok.

In the video, the Rare Beauty founder was applying lip liner when her nana asked her off-camera, “So, how did you end it with that guy?”

Gomez, who turned 30 Friday, froze and winced at the question before responding hesitantly, “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.”

Clearly wanting to keep the details off the internet, the singer nervously laughed before ending the video.

“I have no words,” Gomez wrote over the video.

She originally captioned the post, “Thanks, Nana 🤪” but then changed it to “i mean….”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEwOO_0gpEXKpL00
Selena Gomez hinted she recently ended a relationship in a new TikTok video.

Fans flooded the comments section to ask about the mystery man.

One TikTok user wrote, “WE ALL WANT TO KNOW.”

“SELENA YOU CANT [sic] LEAVE US HANGING LIKE THAT,” a second person commented.

“We’re going to need a part 2 where you tell us too 👀,” a third added.

One more fan quipped, “nana with the TEA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0686It_0gpEXKpL00
The singer didn’t reveal any information about who the mystery man was.

But Gomez left her fans guessing, as she did not respond to any comments about who the guy was or how it ended.

Her reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

While the “Only Murders in the Building” star has historically kept her relationships under the radar, she did open up about her dating life in May while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OL51R_0gpEXKpL00
Gomez joked about being single on “Saturday Night Live” in May.

“One reason I’m really excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single — and I’ve heard ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance,” she joked during her opening monologue.

“Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone.”

Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off during the 2010s, with their initial four-year relationship ending in 2014. Their final breakup came in March 2018, just months before Bieber proposed to his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8vb2_0gpEXKpL00
Her longest known relationship was with ex Justin Bieber.

Gomez also dated The Weeknd for 10 months, but they split in October 2017. She has additionally been romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Nick Jonas.

In November 2021, she sparked dating rumors with Chris Evans after leaving various hints on social media. However, neither party confirmed they were ever involved.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents. It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Selena
Person
Zedd
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Niall Horan
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy