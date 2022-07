Laredo, Texas is located right at the border of Mexico and the United States. It is one of the oldest border crossing points, and it has a fascinating history. Modern Laredo is a unique combination of two cultures. It is not only the largest inland port in Texas, but also one of the most visited Spanish beach resorts. All modern amenities are right next to the cobblestone streets on the Puebla Vieja hill. It was once the capital of the briefly independent Republic of the Rio Grande. Now it’s the perfect getaway for beaches and lively entertainment. There are also great communities and great festivals, including a month-long celebration of George Washington’s birthday.

LAREDO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO