ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Women & Leadership Project releases report on women leaders in Utah public education

By Utah Public Radio
upr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research brief on May 20 centering around the status of women leaders in Utah Public Education, specifically women who work in grades K-12. . Susan Madsen, Director of the Utah Women & Leadership project, said she and her team constantly write...

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

Related
upr.org

Utah Governor addresses water-use criticisms amid continuing megadrought

With Utah and other western states entering their 22nd year of below-average precipitation, Utah has been criticized for being one of the western US’s highest water consumers per capita. Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke this Tuesday with the Great Salt Lake Collaborative about Utah water conservation, and addressed the...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah school systems ranked 13th best in the United States

On Monday, Utah’s school systems were ranked the 13th best across the entire United States according to statistics from a new study. The study in question was put together by WalletHub and highlighted the best and worst school systems across the nation. WalletHub’s study looked at test scores, dropout rates, class sizes, and safety precautions for each state’s school systems.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

'Eating Our Way through the Anthropocene' on Wednesday's Access Utah

In her new book Eating Our Way through the Anthropocene, which was originally delivered as the Stegner Lecture at the 2020 annual symposium of the Wallace Stegner Center for Land, Resources and the Environment at University of Utah, Jessica Fanzo explores how, in the context of the broad global trends of population growth, climate crisis and inequitable food availability, food systems need to be re-oriented to ensure they can produce enough food to nourish the world. She says that this re-orientation includes moving toward on-farm sustainable food production practices, decreasing food loss and waste, addressing poverty by creating jobs and decent livelihoods and providing safe, affordable and healthy diets for everyone. At the same time, food systems must decrease the pressure on biodiversity loss, conserve land and water resources, minimize air and water pollution and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This is, she says, a lot to ask of an entrenched system.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
upr.org

More people are visiting the Utah Food Bank due to COVID and inflation

Many families across the state of Utah are being met with severe financial hardship due to the pandemic and surging inflation. Representatives at the Utah Food Bank are witnessing first-hand that donations and volunteers are needed more than ever as individuals are flocking to their organization for much-needed assistance. Ginette...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

'Western Journeys' with Teow Lim Goh on Tuesday's Access Utah

Western Journeys, to be published later this year by University of Utah Press is, according to author Teow Lim Goh, “an essay collection on my adventures in the American West, immigration to America, and dialogues with books and art. I consider how we access truth in the face of erasure and ask what it means for an immigrant to be at home.”
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Cache Valley business baron Junior Miller dies

Ernest "Junior" Miller, a giant of Cache Valley business known for his success as head of E.A. Miller meatpacking in Hyrum, has died at age 96. Miller passed away this weekend surrounded by family at his iconic Cache Valley home overlooking Hyrum Reservoir. He lost his wife, Norma, in 2014 after 65 years of marriage.
HYRUM, UT
upr.org

Man shot by Cache law enforcement burglary charged, investigations complete

A man shot by law enforcement in April after authorities say he burglarized a Cache Valley home while armed has been charged and investigations into the incident have been completed. 36-year-old Isaac Joel Washakie has been charged with four misdemeanors and 14 felonies including counts of first-degree aggravated burglary, second-degree...
CACHE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy