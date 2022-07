HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a 14-year-old girl died after apparently drowning off Ala Moana Beach Monday night. Another girl, a 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. EMS said the incident happened at Ala Moana Beach on Monday just before 7 p.m. The 14-year-old initially received […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO