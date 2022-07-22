ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Johnathan Jordan Hired As Next EIU Swim Coach

eiupanthers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael has announced the hiring of Johnathan Jordan as the new head coach for the Panthers men's and women's swim programs. Jordan becomes the ninth head coach in program history. An experienced coach at the collegiate level with additional experience on the international level,...

eiupanthers.com

Comments / 0

 

chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area School Start Dates

School start dates for Champaign-Urbana area school districts. Mark your calendars for the first day back to school at the school near you!. Why is it important for the public to know school start dates? For one thing, the start of school also means the time when drivers need to be extra careful on the roads, with many more children out and about walking and biking to school. And it’s also when yellow buses return to our streets, which may disrupt some traffic patterns that we’ve come to forget about during the last few months.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

University Ave. lane closing in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on University Avenue in downtown Champaign this week in order to install amenities atop a building rooftop. University will close between Neil and Walnut Streets to allow for the installation at 9 East University. The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Heat Advisory issued for much of central Illinois

(WAND) - It'll be another hot and humid weekend across Central Illinois. However, a break from the heat is expected early next week. Severe thunderstorms raced through northern Illinois Saturday morning, but most of stayed north of us. A "Heat Advisory" covers much of Central Illinois from noon until 8...
ILLINOIS STATE
Charleston, IL
Sports
WCIA

Health Department offering dementia destressing program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is unveiling a new program this week that will help people destress. The people this program is designed to help aren’t just any people; they are family caregivers of people with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Through this program, named the Stress-Busting Dementia Program, caregivers will learn stress […]
DECATUR, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

Taylorville woman faces wire fraud charges

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The United States Attorney’s Springfield Office has indicted a Taylorville woman on five counts of wire fraud. According to the Taylorville Police Department, officers met on Friday, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and indicted Lori J. Zeitler, 63, of Taylorville. The indictment alleges that on...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

SEARCH CONTINUING BY AUTHORITIES

(LOUISVILLE) The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the disappearance of a 26 year old Clay City woman from her home on or about May 5th remains a priority. The authorities say the search for Shadie Thomas has led across state lines with numerous other law enforcement agencies assisting. The Sheriff’s Department says it continues to consider all possible scenarios. Thomas is a white female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Louisville. To remain anonymous, folks can submit information by texting XCRIME to “tip411” or by using the XCRIME app on a smartphone.
LOUISVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to Urbana man shot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police were dispatched at approximately 10:43p.m. July 22nd to the 100 block of Kenwood Road in response to a shooting. Officers said a 22-year-old man was shot with non-life threatening wounds. CPD rendered medical aid and transported him via ambulance to a local hospital where he remains. CPD said the preliminary […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Ameren: Decatur power outage caused by car crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Power went out for 1,400 customers on the city's northwest side Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into an Ameren utility pole. According to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch, the crash happened on West Mound Road at about 8:08 a.m. The top and bottom of the pole were damaged and its crossarms, which are used to hold up power lines, will need to be replaced.
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Coroner Identifies Victim In I-74 Accident

The following is a press release from the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a traffic accident on the I-74 in Oakwood late Friday evening (July 15, 2022) at approximately 10:24 p.m. in Oakwood as 52-year-old Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph, IL.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Non-Profit’s Ex-Bookkeeper Charged With Fraud

The former bookkeeper of the Taylorville YMCA has been indicted on charges that she used her position to steal money from the organization. WAND-TV reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield has charged 63-year-old Lori Zeitler of Taylorville with five counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges the scheme...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department responds to structure fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Fire Department was called for a house fire. Decatur Police said it happened near Whitmer and Webster streets. Officers said that the DFD is responding to a first alarm fire and are blocking off traffic in that area. This is a developing story.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Crews called to house fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a house fire in Decatur Friday. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder a passerby called in and reported a house on fire at 790 E Whitmer before 1 p.m. First arriving units found heavy smoke conditions and fire from a kitchen window...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Pana Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in IDOC For Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

A Pana man was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The following has been released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook Page:. “CHRISTOPHER M. GREAR SENTENCED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL PARTICIPATION IN METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE AND AGGRAVATED FLEEING AND...
PANA, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man shot while walking down sidewalk

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was shot while walking down the sidewalk. According to Decatur Police, at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday a 29-year-old man told police he was walking down the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East Leafland when he heard 3 to 4 gunshots. The victim...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man accused in gasoline pump attack denies battery charges

DECATUR — Reginald V. Anderson, the Decatur man accused of using a gas pump nozzle to club his girlfriend before dousing her with gasoline, is pleading not guilty to charges of domestic battery. He faces two counts of the offense resulting from violence which police reports said flared on...
DECATUR, IL

