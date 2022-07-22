ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Families Forward Welcomes New Board Members

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the July 14 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Families Forward Learning Center recently welcomed Stephanie Colletta, Dr. Veronica Jones and Susan Marki to its Board of Directors. Each member brings their strength in community and business leadership and are poised to share their time and...

pasadena.outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

Help Us Recycle Dog Poop Correctly

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Can we get some clarification on how to responsibly dispose of dog waste in Glendale/Montrose?. Pet owners walk their dogs and I see them drop the poop bags in any garbage receptacle that is handy at the moment, including recycling bins. Not only does this probably cause a huge nuisance for recyclers, but poop bags also easily get stuck to the bottom of empty garbage bins and cause a messy, disgusting chore for the residents whose bin it is. This needs to be broadcast loud and wide, so dog walkers are crystal clear on how to properly dispose of dog waste and are held responsible if they don’t.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

San Marino Motor Classic Back for 11th Year

The San Marino Motor Classic will return for year No. 11 on Sunday, Aug. 28. The automobile event will be held in Lacy Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to event founder Aaron Weiss and fellow organizers. The San Marino Motor Classic will have almost 500 mint-condition collector...
outlooknewspapers.com

Cruise Night Features Fireworks, Rock Bands

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale hosted its popular annual Cruise Night last Saturday along Brand Boulevard, which was closed off for pedestrians to enjoy the event. More than 400 pre-1985 classic cars and, new for this year, modified import and exotic cars were on display and showcasing their equipment as 45,000-50,000 attendees took in the sights and enjoyed live performances by Bob Seger tribute band “Turn the Page,” Beach Boys tribute band “Surfin’” and Santana tribute band “Smooth.” The 27th annual Cruise Night also included a fireworks show. For more information, visit glendalecruisenight.com.
outlooknewspapers.com

San Marino Sews Up State Softball Title

San Marino captured the Southern California state girls’ softball championship for 9-to-11-year-olds last week in a familiar setting: San Marino. The tournament hosts pummeled Hesperia, 17-0, as Kylie Lei twirled a three-inning, mercy rule no-hitter. San Marino’s all-stars won all five of their games by a combined total of 80-5 to collect their second consecutive state championship after winning last summer. Pictured are (from left) Kayla Wu, Alison Tam, Kylie Lei, Mackenzie Bates, Norah Parker, Elaine Hou, coach Leo Lei, Cassidy Regan, Bella Bland, Elise Wichmann, Scarlett Regan, Alexandra Mason, Campbell Taylor, coach Michael Bland and manager Sean Regan. San Marino played for the state title at San Marino High School’s upper softball field as SMNLL hosted the state championship this year.
SAN MARINO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Crimes and Arrests

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a credit card from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Olmsted Drive sometime on Sunday, July 10. Police said the man was seen trying open vehicle doors in a subterranean parking garage in the 1300 block of Orange Grove Avenue at around 2 p.m. that day, and was later seen fraudulently using the stolen credit card at a smoke shop in the 4600 block of San Fernando Road at around 3 p.m. He was described as a 35-45-year-old white man with an average build, with tattoos on his upper arms and driving a white Dodge pickup truck.
GLENDALE, CA

