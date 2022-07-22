Families Forward Welcomes New Board Members

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Can we get some clarification on how to responsibly dispose of dog waste in Glendale/Montrose?. Pet owners walk their dogs and I see them drop the poop bags in any garbage receptacle that is handy at the moment, including recycling bins. Not only does this probably cause a huge nuisance for recyclers, but poop bags also easily get stuck to the bottom of empty garbage bins and cause a messy, disgusting chore for the residents whose bin it is. This needs to be broadcast loud and wide, so dog walkers are crystal clear on how to properly dispose of dog waste and are held responsible if they don’t.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO