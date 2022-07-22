Saline County announces multiple road openings

A brazen thief was caught on surveillance video stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a south Salina parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 35-year-old Salina man reported that his daughter had driven his 2005 Ford Excursion to work at Lowe's, 3035 S. Ninth Street, and parked it in the west part of the parking lot at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday. When she took a break at approximately 6 p.m., she noticed the SUV was making funny noises and called her father, who arrived a short time later and discovered that the catalytic converter was missing from the vehicle.

SALINA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO