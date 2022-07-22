ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite campaign co-op won't have online matchmaking, Xbox suggests just using Discord

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

Halo Infinite campaign co-op will not offer online matchmaking even after the mode leaves beta.

A representative for Xbox confirmed as much in a statement to GamesRadar+, while also recommending some familiar alternatives to matchmaking.

"Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," the statement reads. "We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta."

In case you missed the news, this statement is referring to the addition of Discord voice chat to the app's Xbox feature set. Previously, connecting your Xbox and Discord accounts just let the latter display your game activity and gamertag, but as of July 20, Xbox Insiders can transfer voice calls from Discord to their Xbox Series X or Xbox One via the platform's mobile app. The feature is currently limited to insider testing, but a broader release is planned for later this year.

It is nice to finally have Discord voice chat on Xbox, but setting it up is pretty convoluted, and it's not clear how the option to transfer existing voice calls would help Halo Infinite players find people to play with. It could make communicating easier, assuming both parties already use Discord and are in the same Halo server, but as our own Alyssa Mercante wrote in her Halo Infinite co-op impressions , the limiting factor for campaign co-op is really the looking part of Looking For Groups.

What is clear is that if you don't already have friends to play with, finding a group of Master Chiefs to run the campaign with is going to take some third-party legwork.

Here's how to get into the Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Microsoft quietly speeds up Xbox boot times

A recent Xbox update quietly made Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles boot a bit faster, at least for Xbox Insiders. As The Verge (opens in new tab) spotted, several Xbox engineers have confirmed the update. Engineering lead Eden Marie highlighted (opens in new tab) the change on Saturday, noting that "the boot animation and cold startup time in general on Xbox Series X|S consoles has been shortened in the latest Insider builds."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Co Op#Video Game#Xbox And Discord#Xbox Insiders#Looking For Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

Star Wars Villainous vs Disney Villainous - is the new board game worth getting?

Should you bother with Star Wars Villainous if you've played the original Disney version to death? Considering the cost of living crisis (I'd appreciate not having to go through any more 'unprecedented historical events', please and thanks), it's a fair question. Are we looking at a palette swap here, or is it different enough to warrant a look? I've been hands-on with the new board game and came away excited to play more. I suppose you could say it was impressive - most impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy