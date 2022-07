FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 43-year-old Ryan Hadeed admitted to mailing a letter to the intended hitman saying: “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO