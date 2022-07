DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Over the weekend, World Health Organization declared monkeypox as a global health emergency as reported cases begin to rapidly increase. According to the CDC, a total of seventy-four countries have reports of monkeypox. Sixty-eight of those countries had no history of monkeypox cases till recently, the U.S. being one of them.

