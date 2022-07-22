ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standish, ME

Tree falls on car during thunderstorm, killing Maine 9-year-old

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqcq7_0gpEShXd00

STANDISH, Maine - A falling tree at a Maine campground killed a 9-year-old girl during Thursday afternoon's severe thunderstorms, authorities said.

First responders were called to the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish, where the girl's family from Poland, Maine was camping. A large pine tree fell on the car in which she was seated, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said.

Rescuers were hampered by tree and debris in the roads.

"Emergency response to the campground was difficult, given numerous road blockages in nearly every direction," Joyce said.

Crews used chain saws, tractors and the jaws of life to reach the girl inside the car, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"For the family left behind to grieve this unimaginable loss, words cannot describe the devastation of losing a child," Joyce said.

The family's campsite area was heavily damaged by falling trees, "including damage to their camper and complete destruction of two vehicles."

Many boats, homes, cars and campers in the Long Beach and Wards Cove areas were also damaged, but there were no other reports of significant injuries.

Comments / 3

Melodie Dipietro
3d ago

NO WORDS WILL EVER BE ENOUGH FOR YOUR LOSS OF YOUR BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL SENDING OUT PRAYERS AND LOVE FOR THE PARENTS AND FAMILY 🙏🙏💥🌟🦄⚘️🌷 I LOST MY BABY. BOY IN 2015 HE WAS 25YRS. OLD I WISH I KNEW WHAT TO SAY BUT NO WORDS CAN EVER MAKE THIS LOSS ANY EASIER GOD HAS REASONS BEYOND OUR CONTROL WHICH I CANNOT UNDERSTAND BUT I KNOW there our no words to say that will make it easier BUT MY HEART IS BROKEN HOLD EACH OTHER AND NEVER BLAME ONE ANOTHER FOR YOUR LOSS OR YOURSELF IT'S GOD'S CALLING FOR A BEAUTIFUL ANGEL (((HUGS))) I'm not religious but I TRULLY believe in ANGELS AND HEAVEN BEING BEAUTIFULGODBLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY 🙏🦄👼🙌👐👏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire woman killed in crash in Berwick, Maine

BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire woman is dead after a crash in Maine. Berwick police said Ashanti Cox, 29, of Rochester, went off the road on Route 9 Saturday morning, hitting two trees. She was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police said speed and...
BERWICK, ME
Seacoast Current

Rochester, NH, Mom Killed in Maine Crash

A 29-year-old mother was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in Berwick, Maine. A Kia Telluride driven by Ashanti Cox, 29, of Rochester went off School Street (Route 9) near the Old Sanford Road intersection and struck two trees, according to Berwick Police. Cox was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Standish, ME
Cumberland County, ME
Accidents
Cumberland County, ME
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, ME
City
Poland, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Accidents
State
Maine State
Poland, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Sebago, ME
Poland, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Standish, ME
Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest two in relation to catalytic converter theft in Wells

WELLS, Maine — Authorities arrested two suspects related to an incident of catalytic converter theft during the early morning hours on Friday, July 22. Aaron Hatt, 45, of Portland was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and violation of conditions of release. Nicole Benoit-Downs, 51, of Westbrook, was charged with criminal conspiracy, according to a news release issued by Wells Police Department spokesperson Capt. Gerald E. Congdon.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Body recovered from Presumpscot River

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Falmouth, according to police. Crews were searching for a man who went into the Presumpscot River and didn't resurface. Police say the body of an 18-year-old man was recovered around 9 p.m. Sunday. A helicopter and divers were...
FALMOUTH, ME
wabi.tv

Saco woman located following Silver Alert

SACO, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: A Saco woman has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Racheal McMann of Saco. According to Maine State Police, McMann suffers from mental health disorders. Around 2 Sunday afternoon state...
SACO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cove#Severe Thunderstorms#Tree#Accident
94.9 HOM

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
WELLS, ME
The Associated Press

Truck driver on trial in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A prosecutor said Tuesday that a commercial truck driver charged in the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn’t looking, while the driver’s lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments before the collision.
RANDOLPH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Cars
Q106.5

Maine Judge Approves a Bid for DNA Testing in 1989 Murder Case

Dennis Dechaine, who has maintained his claim of innocence in the 1988 murder of a 12-year-old girl, has won a motion for new DNA testing. Sarah Cherry was at her very first babysitting job in Bowdoin when she disappeared on July 6th, 1988. When the baby's mother came home, she found two things in her driveway that didn't belong and no sign of her babysitter. Several days later, Sarah's body would be found hidden in a wooded area. An examination of her remains revealed that she had been tortured, sexually assaulted, and strangled.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

3 vehicles catch fire on the summit of Mount Washington

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — Three vehicles are totaled after catching fire on the summit of Mount Washington on Sunday morning. The Gorham Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 5 a.m. A steady 15 mph wind pushed the flames to other cars parked next to it, which also caught fire. In total, two Jeeps and a Ford Explorer were destroyed.
foxbangor.com

New York man indicted for stabbing in Maine

AUGUSTA-The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a New York man in connection with a stabbing. Hector Rivera,26, was arrested following a stabbing on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale in June. The 31-year-old victim was taken to Maine General Medical Center . According to court records, Rivera was found about an...
FARMINGDALE, ME
94.3 WCYY

Cool Off This Summer With an Incredible Swimming Hole Under a Covered Bridge in Maine

In Maine, most of us are not blessed with a pool in our backyards or season passes to our favorite water park. What we are blessed with is a ton of water options to cool off when the summer temperatures start getting a little too hot and sticky. One of those options is something that may check a couple of boxes for you: a chance to see a covered bridge AND enjoy a swimming hole that exists right next to it.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy