Tree falls on car during thunderstorm, killing Maine 9-year-old

STANDISH, Maine - A falling tree at a Maine campground killed a 9-year-old girl during Thursday afternoon's severe thunderstorms, authorities said.

First responders were called to the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish, where the girl's family from Poland, Maine was camping. A large pine tree fell on the car in which she was seated, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said.

Rescuers were hampered by tree and debris in the roads.

"Emergency response to the campground was difficult, given numerous road blockages in nearly every direction," Joyce said.

Crews used chain saws, tractors and the jaws of life to reach the girl inside the car, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"For the family left behind to grieve this unimaginable loss, words cannot describe the devastation of losing a child," Joyce said.

The family's campsite area was heavily damaged by falling trees, "including damage to their camper and complete destruction of two vehicles."

Many boats, homes, cars and campers in the Long Beach and Wards Cove areas were also damaged, but there were no other reports of significant injuries.