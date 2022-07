KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman has died in a multi-car crash on Route 81 in Killingworth on Tuesday. Police stated that the crash occurred while one car, a Ford Explorer, was traveling northbound on Route 81. A second car, a Toyota Yaris, swerved into the northbound lane, crossing over the center median. The driver of the Toyota lost control of the car, and struck the Ford head-on, according to the accident report.

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO