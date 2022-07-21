ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Be Very Afraid! Ever Heard Of These 2 Haunted Roads?

By Rebecca
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when...

foxsports1510.com

KHOU

What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas last night?

HOUSTON — What exactly was that lighting up the sky over Texas on Sunday night?. Several people were talking about it on social media and some even captured it on video. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 reports of a fireball came on Sunday night. The AMS said it happened at 10:24 p.m. and was visible in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Official: Grass fire torches as many as 20 Dallas-area homes

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas – A grass fire apparently sparked by a mower swept about 300 yards across a tinder-dry open field to a suburban Dallas subdivision Monday, burning through wooden fences and torching as many as 20 homes, officials said. The blaze in Balch Springs was the latest in...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Plan your trip to Texas' 'Christmas capital' for a North Pole train ride

One of the beautiful things about Texas is that you don't need to flee the state to take a unique vacation. From gulf-coastal beaches, big cities, West Texas cowboy retreats, and charming small towns — each with their own claim to fame — there is a lot of ground to cover. Over in Grapevine, tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, four-and-a-half hours north of San Antonio, visitors will find themselves surrounded by vineyards in the state's "Christmas capital."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Prison Reaches 149 Degrees Amid Ongoing Heat Issues

Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Back to school: When do local districts begin classes?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 8 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 23 in Smithville ISD. To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Only 1 in 3 Texas prisons fully air-conditioned amid historic heat: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new report shows that only 1 in 3 Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned. A finding that some advocates are calling a violation of human rights, impacting about 90,000 inmates and the Texas prison workforce. Published by Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center,...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
Power 95.9

Historical or Hysterical Marker? House Just Sold In Denison Texas

Suppose you don't know where Denison, Texas is, I'll tell you, it's located in far north Texas on the Oklahoma border next to Lake Texoma. We just missed our chance to grab a fixer-upper in Denison with a funny Texas Histerical Marker on it. Not a typo, that's the way they spell it on the marker.
Reform Austin

Avoid These 8 Venomous Species In Texas

Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE

