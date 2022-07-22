Arkansas adds a Division I catcher via transfer portal

Just a few short weeks ago, Arkansas baseball had lost all three of its catchers from the 2022 College World Series. Now, it’s added three.

Cal Kilgore, who played last year at New Mexico State, announced he would be transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season. Kilgore hit .250 with 11 RBI in 33 starts with the Aggies.

He’s the third catcher to transfer to the team, joining former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk and Eastern Oklahoma State catcher Parker Rowand.

The Hogs lost Michael Turner to exhausted eligibility this offseason. Back-up Dylan Leach transferred to Missouri. And third-stringer Max Soliz Jr. transferred, as well.

Turner was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the ninth round of the MLB Draft earlier in the week. Turner was one of nine Arkansas players to be drafted.

The Razorbacks will have lost a bulk of their position-player starters heading into next season. Only first baseman Peyton Stovall will return. He is likely to move to second base.