ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas adds a Division I catcher via transfer portal

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crmWd_0gpERqH900

Just a few short weeks ago, Arkansas baseball had lost all three of its catchers from the 2022 College World Series. Now, it’s added three.

Cal Kilgore, who played last year at New Mexico State, announced he would be transferring to Arkansas for the 2023 season. Kilgore hit .250 with 11 RBI in 33 starts with the Aggies.

He’s the third catcher to transfer to the team, joining former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk and Eastern Oklahoma State catcher Parker Rowand.

The Hogs lost Michael Turner to exhausted eligibility this offseason. Back-up Dylan Leach transferred to Missouri. And third-stringer Max Soliz Jr. transferred, as well.

Turner was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the ninth round of the MLB Draft earlier in the week. Turner was one of nine Arkansas players to be drafted.

The Razorbacks will have lost a bulk of their position-player starters heading into next season. Only first baseman Peyton Stovall will return. He is likely to move to second base.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban apparently doesn’t eat at Zaxby’s

Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been in the headlines recently after it was revealed that he, his wife, and multiple Tennessee football staff members provided around $60,000 in impermissible benefits to college football recruits and their families. Pruitt was fired two years ago and was replaced by Josh...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catchers#College World Series#College Baseball#Division#Rbi#Eastern Oklahoma State#Hogs#The Chicago White Sox#Razorbacks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
College Football News

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Preview 2022

It’s the most fun time of the year. It’s bowl projection and College Football Playoff prediction season, when nothing is too crazy, all the speculation makes perfect sense, and all of it done with the joyful hope that the CFP calls aren’t even close – the chase is SO much more fun when teams outside the norm are involved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From Talented West Coast DB

Oklahoma’s hot July continued on Monday. Spanaway, WA, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his commitment to the Sooners over California, Oregon and Texas, as the talented defensive back became the eighth recruit to commit to OU this month. Playing on both sides of the ball for Spanaway Lake High School...
SPANAWAY, WA
247Sports

Pete Maravich statue unveiled, joins other LSU greats

Pete Maravich's life has been honored in the decades since his death, and another seminal moment happened on Monday night when LSU revealed the Pete Maravich statue. In a running motion, with the ball behind his back, Maravich's statue exudes the flash and style he played the game with at LSU and in the NBA. With hundreds in attendance, the family pulled down the white curtain and the cheers ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New bowl projection pits Arkansas against this Big 12 team

We are just over a month away from the start of the 2022 college football season, but it is never too early to prepare for Arkansas’ postseason destination. College Football News recently released their projections for every bowl this season and has Arkansas competing in the Texas Bowl against former Southwest Conference rival, Baylor at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on December 28 at 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy