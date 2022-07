ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas. There were jeers. There were cheers. Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.

