Man arrested after shooting 3 outside N.J. bar, authorities say

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old is charged in the death of Plainfield resident Justin Streeter, who was shot in the head during a visit to his former Manhattan neighborhood. Streeter, 14, and a 15-year-old were shot on July 20 as they left a deli on East 128th Street in Harlem. The boys ran toward parked cars when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later. Police said Streeter had been targeted.

PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO