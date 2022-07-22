ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after shooting 3 outside N.J. bar, authorities say

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after shooting three people outside a bar in New Brunswick last weekend, officials said. Jhamir Hoagland shot two men and a woman in the area of Los Amigos...

old days
5d ago

I thought shooting at 2:40am was legal in New Brunswick! An only 3 people that’s not bad he Obviously wasn’t under the influence if he shot sn hit three people 🧐

Reply(6)
5
 

NJ.com

Man charged with killing woman found burned near N.J. cemetery

A Hamilton man has been charged with murder and several related crimes in the death of the woman found badly burned near a cemetery in the town early Tuesday. Harley Wildmann, 42, was linked to the death of Lisa Lloyd through his vehicle, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. He is also charged with desecration of human remains, tampering with evidence and weapons charges.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

Trenton Shooting Suspect Arrested In Hamilton Township, NJ

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes reported that on July 5, 2022, The Trenton Police Department responded to Sweets Ave on a report of a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, Officer McNair was rendering aid to a man that was shot in the face. The investigation led to the arrest of Tiffany Wiggins being responsible for the shooting. She was charged accordingly (Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Weapons offenses, etc.). Tiffany Wiggins was taken into custody in Hamilton, NJ, without incident.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark duo pleads guilty to Jersey City home invasion

Two Newark men have pleaded guilty to an armed home invasion robbery in Jersey City nearly two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The state will be recommending 15-year sentences for 31-year-old Aaron Johnson and 47-year-old Carlos Flores when they are sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young on Sept. 30. The pair pled guilty Monday to one count of first-degree robbery.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man is shot dead in Bayonne

A man was shot dead in Bayonne early Wednesday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. The victim was in a white car with Pennsylvania license plates in the area of the Avenue A-West 21st Street intersection.
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Bank Robber Also Charged with Aggravated Assault

NEWARK, NJ – The man who robbed a Santander Bank in Newark on Monday is now facing aggravated assault charges in addition to bank robbery charges. Robert A. Bruno, 29, of Newark, in connection with a bank robbery and aggravated assault that occurred Monday just after 2 p.m. Police...
NJ.com

18-year-old killed single-vehicle crash in Mercer County

An 18-year-old died late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed in Lawrence Township, police said. Armando Rosario III was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 11:50 p.m. on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road, Lawrence police said. Rosario lived in Lawrence and social media posting...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man fatally shot, woman stabbed to death minutes apart in Newark, police say

A woman was stabbed to death and a man was fatally shot in Newark in separate incidents that happened just minutes apart from each other on Saturday, investigators said. The man, identified Monday as 31-year-old Tameel Grimes, of Newark, was found shot at 12:22 a.m. on the 300 block of New Street and was pronounced dead just over a half hour later, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Arrest made in targeted shooting of Plainfield, NJ teen in Harlem

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old is charged in the death of Plainfield resident Justin Streeter, who was shot in the head during a visit to his former Manhattan neighborhood. Streeter, 14, and a 15-year-old were shot on July 20 as they left a deli on East 128th Street in Harlem. The boys ran toward parked cars when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later. Police said Streeter had been targeted.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Newark store owner

NEWARK, N.J. -- A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Newark supermarket owner.Police say 46-year-old Rabel Ramos-Gomez was struck by a stray bullet and killed while working at R&A Supermarket on July 17.On Friday, acting Essex County prosecutor's office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Quadree Richardson in connection to the shooting.Richardson faces murder and weapons charges.
NEWARK, NJ
