An influx of dogs are close to flooding the Trumbull County Dog pound and with the inside full, they're now housing some pups outside. "I have noticed that there have been recently a lot of people calling in to see if they can surrender their dogs as well, which currently because we have been so full," said Corey Behnke, Chief Dog Warden at the Trumbull County dog pound. "We're just not able to take any other surrenders," he said.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO