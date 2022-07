Jason Cain Ervin, 44, of Arnold died July 16, 2022. Mr. Ervin was the Next Generation Pastor at First Baptist Church of Arnold, where he spent more than 20 years serving people through the church. He loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed being outside and in water. He was skilled at planning and leading events. He will be remembered for his loving personality, his laugh and his incredible sense of humor. Born April 13, 1978, he was the son of Pam and Rodger Ervin of Arnold.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO