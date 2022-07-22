Flood Watch issued for Jemez Mountains, South Central Mountains, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MCBRIDE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 311 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the McBride Burn Scar. Between 0.25 and 2.66 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Gavilan Canyon Road, Blue Lake Drive, Eagle Creek Canyon Road and areas downstream to the Rio Ruidoso. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the McBride Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the McBride Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs and Hollywood. At 2:50 PM MDT law enforcement reported flash flooding near the intersection of Gavilan Canyon Road and Warrior Drive. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO