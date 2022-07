Click here to read the full article. Are your ears prepared for the absolute most adorable noise you’ll ever hear? Bindi Irwin shared a video of her 1-year-old daughter Grace cracking up over a giant stick and it’s impossible not to smile while watching. Grace’s dad, Chandler Powell, dangles the stick and gently pokes her causing little Grace to have an absolutely uproarious reaction. “Dada is HILARIOUS!,” Irwin captioned the sweet video. “The best sound in the world,” Powell responded in the comment section. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) Fans flocked to make comments about...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO