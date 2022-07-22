Heat Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Cass, Clarke, Dallas, Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cedar County in east central Iowa Southwestern Jones County in east central Iowa East central Linn County in east central Iowa * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 200 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marion, or 7 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cedar Rapids, Anamosa, Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, Springville, Olin, Martelle, Morley, Center Junction, Whittier, Stone City, Viola, Langworthy, Matsell Bridge Natural Area, Wapsipinicon State Park, Squaw Creek Park, Hale, Marion Airport and Scotch Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CEDAR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO