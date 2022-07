Draymond Green might want a new max contract, but many NBA fans and several of those who cover the league don't believe it's coming for the Golden State Warriors star. The forward is set to make $25.8 million in 2022-23 and has a $27.6 million player option for the following season. On Aug. 3, he is eligible to sign an extension with the team with which he has spent all 10 years of his NBA career.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO