New York City, NY

Biker’s life saved by helmet — after bus runs over his head

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

This lucky biker inadvertently created the ultimate pro-helmet PSA.

Surveillance footage captured the nail-biting moment a Brazilian motorcyclist got run over by a bus and lived to tell the tale — likely because he was wearing a helmet at the time. A Twitter clip of the incredible near-miss, posted by local outlet Penha News, boasts 3.9 million views on TikTok.

In the white-knuckle footage, taken via security camera, a green bus can be seen careening around an undisclosed street corner in Brazil. All of a sudden, a motorcyclist shoots into the frame and apparently slams on the brakes to avoid getting hit.

However, the sudden stop caused the scooter rider to fly off his rig headfirst under the back wheel, seemingly to his inevitable death.

That’s when the unthinkable occurred: Just when it seemed the motorcyclist’s noggin would get squashed, his helmeted head got stuck under the wheel, while the impact pushes his body back several feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHBfF_0gpEO8V300
The rider is literally thrown under the bus.

Thankfully, the driver reversed the bus off the rider’s head, whereupon he rolls out from under it while holding his shattered protective gear. He then lies on the street for several moments to regain his composure, during which time bystanders appear and eventually help the victim to his feet.

Miraculously, the rider seemed in good shape following his near miss, which likely wouldn’t have been the case if he didn’t have a helmet on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quTQu_0gpEO8V300
The sudden stop causes the scooter rider to fly headfirst off his rig and under the bus’ back wheel, seemingly to his inevitable doom.

Viewers saw the incredible incident as evidence of why it’s imperative to don head protection before riding.

“That’s why you should wear helmets,” said one Twitter road safety promoter.

“I once saw a really dumb guy saying that a helmet wouldn’t make a difference if you were going to die,” another wrote, adding that the aforementioned close shave was “irrefutable proof that it makes a difference.”

One user said the incident demonstrated “the importance of using the helmet as a helmet, and not as an elbow pad (or other gadget).”

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research states that motorcycle helmets reduce the risk of head injury by 69%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4274yN_0gpEO8V300
The man’s helmet likely saved his head from getting crushed under the bus’ tire.

This isn’t the first time a commuter has miraculously cheated death. In February, a motorcyclist in India narrowly avoided meeting his maker after a high-speed train rocketed through a railroad crossing that he was trying to navigate — missing him by inches.

In another nail-biting train incident in December, a New York City straphanger miraculously survived being struck by a subway train while standing on the tracks.

New York Post

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands.

