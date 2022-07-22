ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ike Daniels Commits to Syracuse Football

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 5 days ago

Class of 2023 Stafford (VA) Mountain View running back Ike Daniels has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Friday. He picked the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, as well as other finalist Hawaii.

"It was great," Daniels said after his official. "I loved the visit. We were able to see where the hosts were living, where we'd be staying if we were to commit there. It was fun meeting the coaches and being able to hang out with all of the coaches. Able to see the whole campus and football facilities."

Daniels had previously released a top two of Syracuse and Hawaii. He took official visits to both schools in June, but ultimately decided on the Orange.

The Mountain View High standout is the first player from Virginia, second running back and ninth player overall in Syracuse football's 2023 recruiting class. He joins quarterback LaNorris Sellers, running back Muwaffaq Parkman, wide receiver Bryce Cohoon, tight end David Clement, offensive lineman Jayden Bass, defensive lineman Rashard Perry, defensive lineman Jalil Smith and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard.

Daniels is the second commitment this week as Bass announced on Tuesday. The Orange is hoping to keep that hot streak going on July 30th when offensive line target Naquil Betrand will announce his decision. Syracuse is in the top six for Betrand along with Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas A&M.

