Atlanta, GA

Josh Heupel reflects on first season, stresses ability to finish games in 2022

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took part in SEC media days Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Heupel reflected on Tennessee going 7-6 in 2021 and discussed the Vols’ entering its 2022 campaign.

“For us, looking ahead as we have prepared since January in each quarter of our off-season, one of the things we’ve been stressing is the ability to finish,” Heupel said. “That comes from a lot of different things. It comes from how you live your daily life, your ability to finish a rep inside your strength and conditioning programming, it comes in how you finish a semester academically. I’m really proud of what we’re doing.

“A year ago we had four or five games that we had an opportunity to win in the fourth quarter, we didn’t end up on the right side of that. Finishing the right way I think is something we’ve taken a great stride in during our off-season. It’s been purposeful in who we are every single day. Our work habits had to greatly increase from a year ago. We talked about as a football team, teams that hope, teams that believe and then teams that expect. Teams that expect, they expect to win, they find a way to win because of the work they’ve put in during the off-season. That’s been one of our focuses. I’m really proud of the strides that our team has taken since last January. Excited about getting on the football field with them here in a week or so as we embark on training camp. Can’t wait for fall to kick off. We get a chance to open up on Thursday night in front of the entire country. Looking forward to Vol Walk and running out the T and getting ready to compete inside Neyland Stadium.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

