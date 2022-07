Abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna, 19, succeeded in sitting Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz all the way down after he targeted her in a scathing Twitter exchange. She’s now used the encounter to raise upwards of $275,000 in donations (so far) for abortion funds. The whole thing started when Olivia called out the controversial politician, 40, for some backwards, body-shaming remarks he made during a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit that took place this past weekend.

