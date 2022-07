-Inflation is on the rise globally and Canada is no exception. Canadian chain Pizza Pizza wants to at least ensure that Canadians could remain sure of one thing—that hot and fresh pizza would remain accessible and affordable. In its first integrated program developed by agency partner Zulu Alpha Kilo, Pizza Pizza has launched the first Fixed-Rate Pizza. The unique campaign offers Canadians the opportunity to lock in an XL four-topping pizza at $16.99 for up to 12 months, with no price increases.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO