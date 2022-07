Click here to read the full article. The nominations for MTV’s annual Video Music Awards have been unveiled, with Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow leading the pack. On Tuesday, the cable channel revealed its full list of nominees for its upcoming ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the Runway Lil Nas X, Lamar and Harlow each have seven...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO