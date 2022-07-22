ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Advocates applaud legislation to bridge insurance gaps among Hispanic population

By Vanessa Misciagna
wmar2news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdalys Avila’s job is finding answers—answers for families who are used to being told “no.”. "We do have a lot of clients who are undocumented, and so, when you're undocumented, unfortunately, you know, they don't qualify for anything," she said. Avila works at Servicios de la...

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an unexpected turnabout, Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he had reached an expansive agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer which had eluded them for months on health care costs, energy and climate issues, taxing higher earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt. Manchin, D-W.Va., whose resistance had long derailed sweeping legislation on those issues, abruptly revealed the agreement in a press release. It provided virtually no details on the accord. Manchin, one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, just last week said he would only agree this month to far more limited legislation curbing prescription drug costs and extending federal subsidies for health care costs. He said he was open to considering a broader compromise on environment and tax issues after Congress returns from a summer recess in September, an offer that many Democrats thought dubious.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy