A Visit with the new Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County

Abingdon, Va. (WCYB) — The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority held its first board meeting since Bristol joined the ranks. Inmates are no longer housed at the Bristol, Virginia jail - instead - they have been transferred to the Abingdon facility. So far - board members are expecting to...
A woman is now a K-9 unit dog handler for the first time in the Kingsport Police Department’s history. Kingsport police announced Monday that Carrie Phillips has been designated as a K-9 handler, her partner is Whiskee.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — When we first introduced you to Helen Donnelly in January of 2022, it was just days after her restaurant Taste Buds in Bristol, Tennessee caught on fire and closed. Donnelly said about that time, "it was hard, very hard." Helen's daughter Faith Dowdell who also works...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A 14-year-old boy who had been considered missing was found safe Tuesday, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD). An updated release from the BVPD states Paul Christian Federow was “located safe” Federow had last seen at his home on July 23 at noon, police previously reported.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed with News Channel 11 that the department is at the scene of a death investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Andis, authorities responded to Evergreen Motel on the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m., where officers found the body of a 42-year-old […]
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s E-911 is so understaffed that administrators are having to pick up shifts answering calls in dispatch. Normally the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District has eight full-time dispatchers, but the agency currently has only five.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Broken windows, shattered glass and vandalism are what you will find on the campus of what was supposed to become Virginia Business College. Now, Bristol, Virginia city leaders are growing frustrated, with the state of the campus, and the lack of communication with the owner.
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In documents filed with the U.S. District Courthouse located in Greeneville, Tennessee, Hawkins County Board of Education (BOE) officials confirmed that several racially-motivated bullying incidents did occur within the system during 2021. The filing was part of ongoing litigation between the system and the mother of a child who attended […]
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most events will still go on at the Greene County Fair despite the rainfall and potential flooding in the Tri-Cities region Monday. The only event canceled as of 2:15 p.m. is the tractor pull, which had been originally scheduled for 7 p.m. The rainfall did...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local barbecue joint announced it plans to celebrate its own Foster Family week by giving back to the community. Phil’s Dream Pit dishes out pulled pork, ribs, chicken and more, but it added something special to its menu. Foster children 18 years and younger can eat for free at the […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Detectives are investigating after a shocking discovery at a church in Sullivan County. Deputies got the call from Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they arrived on scene, they found multiple areas had been ransacked, including the fellowship hall...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee is seeing record low early voting turnout for this election, and Northeast Tennessee as a region is no exception. Election administrators in both Washington and Sullivan Counties say they expect to break records, but not the records they’d like to see. “As of yesterday, we only have […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A glimpse into the possible future of the Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City has been released in public documents. Ownership of the historic building was transferred from Washington County to the city on July 13. At its Tuesday meeting, the Johnson City Historic Rezoning Committee is planning to seek […]
The Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 19, according to a press release. The release said the checkpoint will be on the Fort Henry Drive corridor, but did not give a time when it will be conducted.
Driving about six miles or so north from Johnson City on Unaka Avenue (TN Highway 400) is the town of Watauga, Tennessee. Watauga is a postcard of a town having one main street (Hwy. 400) with several businesses proudly emphasizing “local” origins and clientele, the most vigilantly-manned 20 mph speed limit in the state, some very pretty and comfortable homes, and the Country Diner, East Tennessee’s best-kept secret.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads in Greene County are closed or impassable Monday after heavy rains and flooding. The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management (EMA) posted to Facebook shortly after 1:30 p.m. warning drivers to not attempt to cross flooded roads. The EMA also reported that areas that could expect flooding included […]
