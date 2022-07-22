NOLA Coalition Praises Council’s Vote Allowing Facial Recognition Tech

NEW ORLEANS — Rachel Lambert is a new attorney at Kelley Kronenberg, where she assists in handling matters related to first party property insurance defense. Lambert received her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with a minor in political science from the University of Mississippi. She was recognized for her academic excellence, earning a place on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, the Dean’s Honor Roll two times, and induction into the Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University Law School where she received a Certificate in Admiralty and Maritime Law. While attending law school, she gained extensive legal experience serving as a judicial intern for Judge Craig Treadway in the Desoto County Youth Court, Judge David Delgado in the Southaven Municipal Court, and Judge Bernadette D’Souza in the Louisianna Civil District Court. Lambert also garnered legal experience while working as an intern in the Family Law Unit of Southeastern Louisiana Legal Services and as a law clerk and paralegal in the private sector.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO