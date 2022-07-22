ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in June

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.3% in June, up from a revised 5.2% in May, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.3% rate was well below the 9.7% rate in June 2021.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not available, the June unemployment rate was 2.9%, up from 2.4% in May.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in June, down from 4.3% in May and below the 7.9% rate from June 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.6% in June, 3.6% in May and 5.9% in June of last year.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 9,500 jobs between May and June to reach more than 4.5 million.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 5,200 jobs.

