Sixers Rumors: The Latest on Matisse Thybulle Extension Talks

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers will soon have to make a critical decision regarding their defensive ace, Matisse Thybulle.

As the young forward’s contract season is coming up in 2022-2023, the Sixers will have to figure out if they want to extend the NBA All-Defensive Second Teamer or weigh out the other options, which include trading Thybulle away or allowing him to walk for nothing in free agency.

With the 2022 NBA Draft and the start of free agency well in the rearview, it seems the Sixers haven’t had much traction on discussing a future with Thybulle at this time, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

The Latest on Thybulle

“There hasn’t been traction on extension conversations with Thybulle, sources said. Most extension dialogues don’t begin in earnest until summer approaches fall. But Thybulle may be the perfect case to buck the league’s recent trend of growing extension numbers. If the current trade market is an early indication of next summer’s free agency, Thybulle’s value could struggle to recover from a poor postseason showing, with his vaccination status further complicating matters. Perhaps there’s room for Thybulle to bet on himself in hopes of landing a richer deal next offseason.”

After getting selected 20th overall in the 2019 draft, Thybulle signed a four-year deal with the Sixers. Ahead of the 2021-2022 season, the Sixers exercised Thybulle’s option as expected. Now, it’s unclear if he’ll be around long-term.

During his first two seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle earned a lot of praise for his defensive value. From the jump, he’s had a consistent role in the Sixers’ rotation due to his defensive skillset.

Unfortunately, his lack of offensive progression affected Thybulle in year three. Thybulle averaged five points during the regular season while shooting 31 percent from three. Those numbers dipped to three points per game and 28 percent from deep in the playoffs.

Even a slight boost in development on the offensive end could be significant for Thybulle as extension talks loom. However, it seems the Sixers are patiently waiting to see how the fourth-year veteran looks when he returns from the summer break in September.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

