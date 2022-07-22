ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heated Competition in Bears Secondary

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 5 days ago

Training camp battles come in two types.

There is the starting battle and then the roster spot battle.

Most of the players at this point in the Bears countdown to camp will be involved in some kind of battle.

Whether it's Thomas Graham Jr., Tavon Young and Duke Shelley battling for starting nickel, or a number of promising undrafted free agents looking for a roster spot, the secondary will be full of competition when camp begins. They'll also have a real battle between Darynnton Evans and Trestan Ebner for third running back.

No. 29 S Dane Cruikshank

6-foot-1, 209

The Dossier: A backup safety and former Tennessee Titans player who had his only four career starts last season, Cruikshank is a strong special teams player and last year exhibited an ability to cover tight ends as a backup starting four games or in nickel and/or dime coverage. Cruikshank has one career interception and 65 tackles in his four seasons. He has broken up two passes. Sportradar says he has been targeted onn coverage only in two seasons and 26 total times with 17 completions allowed. His passer ratigs agaist were a respectable 79.2 and 86.6. He has yet to allow a TD.

2022 Prospectus: Expect a limited use for him in the defense, possibly on third-and-short or third-and-medium when they are in a dime coverage and he'd be on tight ends or backs, or covering in a shorter zone. DeAndre Houston-Carson might be the better choice for dime coverage or as the backup if either Eddie Jackson or Jaquan Brisker are out of the lineup as he has shown better deep coverage ability. What exactly they'll do with him isn't really known because he missed every offseason practice due to an unspecified injury.

No. 27 CB Thomas Graham Jr.

5-11, 197

The Dossier: Second-year cornerback who has been played all through OTAs and minicamp at slot corner after being on the outside last year and spending much of his rookie year on the practice squad. He plays with a great deal of emotion and energy and showed in his four games. He had one start last year, made four pass defenses and had 13 tackles.

2022 Prospectus: The offseason work was a great opportunity for him with slot cornerback acquisition Tavon Young not as involved yet. Coaches took a very good look at him. Expect Young, who has been injured a great deal in Baltimore, to get the first look with starters as the nickel cornerback but Graham will be the understudy in training and a special teams contributor. Both will be challenged by Duke Shelly, who played nickel last year and part of 2020 but hasn't been a great success and is in the final year of his contract.

No. 26 CB BoPete Keyes

6-1, 202

The Dossier: A seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in 2020, he made eight tackles as a rookie in eight games then failed to make the team in 2021 and was with Indianapolis and now the Bears. He gave up one TD while with the Colts for four games last year. It's ironic, but he was with the former teams of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus but came to the Bears before the new GM and coach ever came to the Bears.

2022 Prospectus: A big cornerback with decent speed and a 36-inch vertical leap, he has yet to show he can apply these gifts on the field in coverage and is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.

No. 25 CB Tavon Young

5-9, 177

The Dossier: A fourth-round cornerback pick by Baltimore in 2016, he signed as a free agent with the Bears. He has been an effective slot cornerback when healthy but has missed all of 2017, 2019 and all but two games in 2020 due to injuries in the past. Of 113 possible games for his first six seasons, he has been available for only 50. Despite limited play, he has four career interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

2022 Prospectus: Effective until injured. Look for the Bears to give him the chance to be in the slot ahead of Thomas Graham Jr. and Duke Shelley until or if he has health issues. The advantage of having an experienced slot cornerback can't be emphasized enough.

No. 24 RB Khalil Herbert

5-9, 212

The Dossier: Second-year back who seized his opportunity last year to become backup to David Montgomery by replacing him during a knee sprain, and also by returning kicks. He averaged 4.2 yards a carry with 433 yards on 103 carries and two touchdowns, and also caught 14 passes for 96 yards. His receiving ability hadn't been well tested in college but he showed he can handle it with an 87.5% catch percentage. He averaged 24.1 yards on 27 kick returns with a long of 50 yards.

2022 Prospectus: Expect his kick return duties will be diminished or ended because others on the roster are capable and he is now the official backup running back with an important role. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy came from an offense that utilized a committee approach and he is likely to get more carries as a result of this. Also, he has a nice knack for finding openings with a one-cut style and this can be of benefit behind their new wide zone blocking scheme.

No. 23 CB Lamar Jackson

6-2, 208

The Dossier: The other Lamar Jackson was a cornerback who gained experience with the Jets in 2020 and 2021. They waived him and put him on the practice squad last year, then promoted him and played him one game after an injury to Chris Hogan. He started six games and played 13 of his 14 games in 2020 as a rookie, making 28 tackles and two pass breakups.

2022 Prospectus: If he hopes to win a roster spot he'll need to pick up his special teams contributions. He played only 27% of special teams plays when he was on the Jets as a rookie, then only five plays in 2021 in his limited action. Size-wise, he has the skills to be either an extra cornerback in dime coverage or even convert to safety. A long shot for the roster with younger players available for the Bears to use.

No. 22 CB Kindle Vildor

5-11, 189

The Dossier: The starter at left cornerback most of last season, for 12 games, and 13 games total, Vildor struggled but in the new defense did not appear overwhelmed in the offseason before his third year. He has 63 tackles and five pass breakups but Sportradar gave him passer ratings against of 131.2 and 136.1 the last two seasons and laid blame on his feet for two touchdowns allowed in limited 2020 play, and six in 2021.

2022 Prospectus: Few would have given Vildor much chance of making the roster, let alone starting, after the last two seasons but he played starting left cornerback throughout the offseason, first while Jaylon Johnson was unavailable and then later when Kyler Gordon couldn't practice due to an injury. He held up well and it's possible using a less complex, zone-based coverage like their new Tampa-2 style will benefit him. Still, the best he could hope for at this point is backup cornerback status because it would seem more likely they'll move either Gordon or Johnson to left cornerback to start games.

No. 21 S A.J. Thomas

6-2, 214

The Dossier: An undrafted free agent rookie safety from Western Michigan who has a nice long reach and uses his height well in coverage but has the size to put a little weight on and play linebacker in a nickel coverage. In fact, Western Michigan used him in this linebacker role last year and he had a career-best five pass breakups. He played 44 games for Western Michigan annd made 150 tackles, 16 1/2 for loss, and had nine TFLs as a safety in 2020. He had two career interceptions.

2022 Prospectus: Because of his versatility and size, he has a nice shot at making one of the last roster spots in the secondary. At worst, he'd be on the practice squad. A possible special teams help, as well.

No 21 RB Darrynton Evans

5-10, 203

The Dossier: Former Appalachian State standout who had 2,884 yards rushing on 482 carries (6.0-yard average) with 25 rushing TDs annd 39 catches for 319 yards with six TD receptions. He also excelled as a kick returner with a 25.7-yard average and three TDs for 56 attempts. A third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, he has had trouble getting playing time because of Derrick Henry and a crowded backfield situation and also because of injuries and was waived. The Bears claimed him off waivers He had 16 runs for 61 yards and four catches for 38 yards in six games played..

2022 Prospectus: Speed threat with 4.41-second time in the 40, he rates a shot at winning the job of third running back and return man. He also has a 37-inch vertical leap, which indicates he might be well used as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. They drafted Trestan Ebner to be a third back but Evans will challenge him and, at worst, be on the practice squad as the fourth back.

No. 20 CB Duke Shelley

5-9, 176

The Dossier: A fourth-year cornerback who became the starting nickel in 2020 after an injury to Bustker Skrine, he hasn't shown much progress but in his first season doing it he did have a nice ability to tackle in the open field. Last year, though, he missed 11.9% of tackle attempts. He has had passer ratings against of 118.1 and 100.0 playing in 21 games the last two years. As a rookie, his playing time in 2019 was limited to special teams except for eight plays. Shelley has 53 tackles and four pass breakups.

2022 Prospectus: He hasn't made enough plays on the ball to hold down starting nickel and expect both Young and Graham to move ahead of him. He'll be fighting to hold a roster spot, but at 5-9, 176, he would't have much role on the roster if he can't be ahead of Young and Graham.

#Bears
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
