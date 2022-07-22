ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why these 'unretirees' went back to work

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Joe DiPastena felt confident enough to retire earlier than planned. But by 2022, he was having second thoughts. "When the economy started to tank and my investments started to dwindle...I started to get pretty nervous," said DiPastena, who lives in Phoenix. "I didn't want to deplete my...

US News and World Report

7 Best Hospitals in Arizona for Cancer 2022-2023

Here are the top-scoring hospitals in Arizona for cancer treatment in 2022-2023. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix is a general medical-surgical facility and teaching hospital in Phoenix. The hospital is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic (in Minnesota) and was nationally ranked by U.S. News for cancer as an adult specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings.
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Top Workplaces surveys companies to rank Arizona's top employers

Winners have been announced for azcentral's 2022 Top Workplaces. The initiative is meant to help businesses attract and retain the best and brightest employees. This year, 120 Arizona companies and organizations are recognized. Winners are ranked in small (149 or fewer employees), midsize (150-499) and large (500+) categories based on employees' responses to surveys.
