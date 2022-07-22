LMUD Presents Today at the Fair: Friday – July 22nd – Old Timer’s Day
By Marshel Couso
Old Timer’s Day – Seniors 62 and Up FREE ALL DAY. Judging: Dairy Cattle Show – Pavillion (following beef show) 2022 Old Timer of the Year and Grand Marshall Celebration Lunch – Grandstands. Exhibit Buildings & Tinkering Lab Open. Nursery Barn Opens. 11:30...
Lassen Family Services will be hosting a Clothing Giveaway today, July 27th from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. in the parking lot at 1306 Riverside Drive in Susanville. Everyone is welcome to stop by, browse, and take clothing. If you wish to donate, LFS will be accepting non-perishable food items for food...
The Susanville Lodge of Elks will have charge of the ’49 camp during the Legion convention here, August 16th to 20th, following a joint meeting of representatives of the two organizations. The local ballpark will be built into an old-time camp and roulette wheels, sideshows and other concessions will...
This year the Lassen County Fair was full of “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots”. The Junior Livestock Auction raised over $349,051 with 114 lots sold in the Livestock Pavilion on July 24th. That is a show of great support from the community and surrounding areas for the youths of Lassen County.
Amanda and Ryan Ausmus Welcome Salem Rose Ausmus, born June 29, 2022, at 8:32a.m., in Susanville, CA. Salem weighed 8.6 lbs and was 19in long. Salem joins brother Colt and her 2 sisters Natasha and Nicole. Congratulations on your new baby!. Do you have a birth announcement for SusanvilleStuff? Click...
We are looking for an experienced Paint Prepper to join our team. Experience and attention to detail is a must. Position is full time and pay is DOE. Please apply in person with a resume at Lassen Auto Body 755 Alexander Ave. Susanville, CA. 96130.
Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities: Teacher in Susanville at the Union Street Center. Position is located in Susanville, CA. at the Union Street Head Start Center. Must have at least six months classroom experience in preschool setting. Minimum 12 units ECE to meet Community Care Licensing requirements, posses an AA degree ECE. Prefer supervisory experience.
A memorial service for the life and memories of Zack Cheney will be held:. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Milford Cemetary, Milford CA at 11:00am. Zack Cheney was a long time resident of Janesville, CA passed Feb 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Cheney, as well as toddler son Jessie. He leaves behind three children, Judy Stickney, Jill Cheney and Jason Cheney, plus 4 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Clareissa Barr and Matt Canada Welcome Brooklyn Grace, born July 20, 2022, at 4:44p.m., in Susanville. Brooklyn weighed 6 lbs 9 oz and was 19 inches long. Do you have a birth announcement for SusanvilleStuff? Click here and visit our Birth Announcement submission page.
Alyssa Marie Gaynor, 32, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Community Church at 11 AM in Susanville, California. Alyssa was born as the oldest child of Billy Ray Boling and Lori Ann Griffith on Saturday, June...
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday: Sunny in the morning...
Robert Oliver Lillard, our loving father passed away on 5/30/2022 in Standish, California. He was born May 31, 1938, son of Oliver & Patricia Lillard in Sacramento, California. Robert went to El Camino High School and met Nancy Sharp. They married at an early age and had four children, daughters, Laura, Julie, Jennifer and a son, John. As Robert graduated from Sac State University, he pursued a career in the Aerospace industry as an Aerospace engineer. He worked for McDonnell Douglas at that time in Sacramento. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union No 3. The family moved to Nipomo, California where he then worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a project manager which tested missiles and rockets. He worked on many projects for NASA including the Apollo project and the International Space Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He received an Award of Merit from NASA in recognition for his dedication, achievement and support of the manned space program. He also received from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a group achievement award to the Delta Operations Team for his outstanding service working for the Delta Program which accomplished over 100 successful launches. He continued to work in the Aerospace industry until he retired at age 66.
The annual Lassen County Fair Parade got off to a wild start Saturday morning when the driver of a truck reported stolen in Redding led CHP units on a high-speed pursuit that ended on Main Street in uptown Susanville just moments before the parade was set to begin. Shortly before...
Lassen County Office of Education: Assistant Director of Business Services. Ability to accurately operate calculator and related office machines. Accurate keyboarding skills. Proficiency in the use of computers, and computer software (Excel). Ability to perform a variety of bookkeeping and accounting functions. Ability to work cooperatively with the public, County...
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning Lassen County residents to expect hot temperatures, wildfire smoke, and a chance of thunderstorms over the next several days. We will have several days of record to near-record daytime highs. Widespread moderate, and isolated high, heat impacts are likely,...
