Tom Brady is Madden's highest-rated QB for age 45 season

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction ushering in new era of Boston sports 02:31

BOSTON -- Forty-five. Say it out loud, people. Forty-freaking-five.

That is the birthday which Tom Brady will celebrate in a couple of weeks. His 45th. Smack dab in the middle of middle age.

And when Brady does blow out those candles on his avocado cake, he'll be doing so as the highest-rated quarterback in the world, according to Madden, the world's preeminent football video game.

Madden released its ratings for quarterbacks on Friday, and there was nobody at the position with a grade as high as Brady's 97.

Brady rated just a tick higher than fellow elder statesman Aaron Rodgers, who graded out at 96 entering his age 38 season. Behind Rodgers was Patrick Mahomes (95), Josh Allen (92), and Joe Burrow (90) to round out both the top five and all of the QBs who rated 90 or better. (Mac Jones rated at a 78, 17th-best in the NFL, for Patriots fans who may be curious.)

Some of Brady's individual grades don't rank particularly highly, like his speed (obviously), strength, and agility. But he has a 99 awareness grade, a 92 throw power grade, a 99 short accuracy grade, a 96 medium accuracy grade, a 95 deep accuracy grade, a 99 overall accuracy grade, a 99 injury grade, a 99 stamina grade, and a 99 toughness grade. It's hard to argue with any of that.

Of course, in the grand scheme of things (or even in the small scheme of things), video game ratings mean less than nothing. Not only are they arbitrary to begin with, but they also change during the season based on players' real-life performances. So rating No. 1 in the summer is only useful for an ego stroke or two before real life begins again.

Still, it's nevertheless ridiculous that the soon-to-be-45-year-old man is considered to be the best at his position right here and right now. At this point, millions of kids have grown up hoping to become a quarterback with greatness that could match or surpass Brady. For 21 years, he's been a star. For 21 years, everyone has used him as the measuring stick, hoping that one day he'd fall off, or get bored, or get injured beyond repair, thus opening the door for someone else to lay claim as the best in the world. Draft class after draft class after draft class has been chock full of the next great QBs. Some have thrived, no doubt. But nobody's come close to his accomplishments, and even as he approaches forty-freaking-five, he's still considered by many to be the best in the business.

It's a story so implausible that it wouldn't even make sense in a video game. Yet here we are.

CBS Boston

The 49ers are all done with Jimmy Garoppolo

BOSTON -- The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco is now over. Despite winning over the hearts of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in 2017, despite getting a big-time payday, despite leading the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance less than three years ago and two road playoff wins last season, the 49ers are moving on from their Jimmy G.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

Patriots, rest of NFL wearing cushioned helmet caps at training camp, per new mandate

FOXBORO -- It was impossible to miss one major change to training camp on Wednesday on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium, as a large number of Patriots players were wearing cushioned pads on the outside of their helmets.That change is more than just aesthetical, as it's part of a new initiative from the NFL to try to reduce head contact for players in the front seven on defense and the offensive line and tight ends on offense.The cushion is called a Guardian Cap, and it's worn on the outside of a regular football helmet. Guardian says that the caps...
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick still not saying which coach will call offensive plays, as training camp open

BOSTON -- Going without an official defensive coordinator is one thing. Going without an offensive coordinator is another. Considering the offensive coordinator is in a time crunch between every single snap, needing to quickly relay the play into the quarterback's earpiece, needing to plan ahead for two or three plays down the line, needing to have the answers for the entire offense on the sideline, needing to install game plans each week, among many other tasks ... the role of OC is a rather significant job. Especially with a second-year quarterback running the team on the field.
BOSTON, MA
Tom Brady
Mac Jones
David Ortiz
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Boston

Battles to watch at Patriots training camp

FOXBORO -- Training camp is here in New England with another season of Patriots football kicking off behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, and there will be some pretty important position battles taking place over the next month-plus.Unlike last season, there will be no quarterback battle this camp. This is Mac Jones' team now, and everyone knows it. And he's actually pretty well set up on offense -- at least on the field. There remains one massive question with the offense, but that rests on the sidelines.The defense is where the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots hit the field for Day 1 of training camp

FOXBORO -- Wednesday was a perfect summer day in New England. And the weather was pretty nice too.The heat has broken and it was an incredible morning to spend outside. The highlight of the day, however, was what took place behind Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The New England Patriots kicked off training camp on Wednesday, holding the first practice of camp.As Bill Belichick explained as his players took the field, this is really "Phase 3" of the offseason program. There will be a lot of red area work over the next few days, something the team did not work on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick speaks highly of wide receiver Tre Nixon: "One of the hardest working kids we have"

BOSTON -- Outside of DeVante Parker at receiver, Malcolm Butler at cornerback, and maybe Jabrill Peppers at safety, the Patriots really didn't sign any more veteran players who are expected to play big roles on either side of the ball. That's led to some excitement -- or at least hope -- for some rapid growth in some young players who haven't yet been on the field in the NFL.
BOSTON, MA
#American Football#Hall Of Fame#Patriots
CBS Boston

Patriots owner Robert Kraft a finalist for Hall of Fame

FOXBORO -- Robert Kraft is one step closer to Canton. The Patriots owner, chairman and CEO is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.Kraft is one of the dozen finalists up for induction, as voted by the Hall of Fame's Coach/Contributor Committee on Wednesday. The 12-person committee will meet again on Aug. 23 to determine which of the finalists will move on to the full Selection Committee for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023.In addition to Kraft, the other finalists are: Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.Kraft grew up a Patriots fan and purchased the team in 1994. The Patriots have made the postseason 22 times during Kraft's ownership, winning six of the 10 Super Bowls that they have appeared in.
NFL
CBS Boston

"It's a tradition": Patriots fans fill stands for first day of training camp

FOXBORO - Wednesday is a work day for the New England Patriots, but for some fans, it's a vacation.For those fans, it was a race to the gates before finding a seat in the stands for Patriots training camp in Foxboro at Gillette Stadium."It's a tradition for us. We have a big group of people that try and see who can beat each other here first every year," said Patriots fan James Guest.Among the first fans for Day 1 of camp were a father and son from Worcester, who showed up outside Gillette Stadium around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday."Straight from work....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Mac Jones: "My life is football"

FOXBORO -- After a whirlwind year in 2021, Mac Jones finally got some time to relax after his rookie season. Yet even as he enjoyed his first real offseason from football in a long while, the game was never far from his mind."I think it's good to always take some time off, but at the end of the day, we're always working, always trying to get better, whether you're on vacation or not -- or whatever you want to call it. You're trying to fix the things that you wish you could've done better the year before," Jones told reporters...
NFL
CBS Boston

David Andrews gives an injury update ahead of training camp

FOXBORO -- After a busy offseason, David Andrews is ready to get back to football. However, his health will keep him waiting a little bit longer. Which is OK for Andrews, because it will give him a little more time to do his thing as a captain and teach some of New England's young offensive linemen.While New England's veteran players reported to Foxboro on Tuesday, Andrews has been around since last week. New England's starting center is beginning camp on the PUP list as he continues to recover from January shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.  He's been working with...
NFL
CBS Boston

Pats switching Bill Murray from D-line to O-line

FOXBORO -- Bill Murray has been a member of the Patriots' organization for two years, but he's yet to earn a role on the active roster. Now, he's getting a chance by switching to the other side of the ball.A defensive tackle at William & Mary, Murray has been on the practice squad for two years in the same role. Now, though, he's shifting over to offensive line -- at least for the time being.ESPN's Mike Reiss and Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported that shift on Wednesday, when the Patriots hit the practice field for day one of training camp. Kyed added that the shift is not necessarily permanent.Where the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Murray might fit on the offensive line is unclear. The team figures to have set starters, with Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at the tackle spots, and with rookie Cole Strange, captain David Andrews, and Mike Onwenu in the three interior spots. Three rookies -- Chasen Hines, Andrew Steuber, and Kody Russey -- have joined the depth chart, which includes James Ferentz, Yasir Durant, Will Sherman, Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron.
NFL
CBS Boston

Top storylines heading into Patriots training camp

BOSTON -- A new football season is nearly upon us, with the Patriots set to report to Foxboro on Tuesday for the start of training camp. And there are a whole lot of questions facing the team heading into the 2022 season.The Patriots are set with Mac Jones at quarterback and he has a pretty solid collection of playmakers around him, but there is one huge question on the offensive side of the ball: Who is calling the plays? The same can be asked of the defense, and on the field, there even bigger question marks on that side of...
NFL
