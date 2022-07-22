ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Autopsy: Woman found dead in Vermont was shot

By Harrison Gereau
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f97qL_0gpEI9b200

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro , and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case.

Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide. The Vermont State Police is working with other law-enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.

Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, died after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in West Brattleboro . Police said he ran from investigators who were trying to question him, and then lunged at the officers with a knife. Anderson’s cellphone was among the evidence that investigators reportedly found in the area where Davis ran from police.

Mobile doctor charged in deadly wreck asks judge for more freedom

The autopsy determined Davis died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of his death is also considered a homicide. This determination was made because Davis’ death was caused by the intentional act of another person; it is not a ruling on whether the shooting was justified. That ruling, police said, will be made in separate, independent reviews by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s State’s Attorney’s Office.

The two Vermont State Police troopers who fired their department-issued handguns in the officer-involved shooting were named Wednesday as Detective Sergeant Jesse Robson and Detective Sergeant Samuel Truex. Under department policy related to critical incidents, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days.

The Brattleboro Police Department member involved was identified as Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone, who has worked for the department since 2019. He fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis. Per standard protocol, Carbone is on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

As part of the ongoing, multi-state investigation into Anderson’s killing, police would like to speak to anyone in New England- especially Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont- who might have seen Anderson, Davis, or Anderson’s truck from late Saturday night through early Tuesday morning. The truck is a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20.

2 killed in I-65 crash, 4 vehicles involved: ALEA

Brattleboro police located the truck with Anderson’s body inside at about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, parked on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Investigators are unsure at this time if Davis or Anderson had a connection to Brattleboro.

Any member of the public who might have information that could help investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can also submit tips on the Vermont State Police website .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
West Brattleboro, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
Brattleboro, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
City
Brattleboro, VT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Davis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy