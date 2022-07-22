ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas has the high ground in recruiting battles right now

By Joey Hickey
 3 days ago
The Texas Longhorns have a head start in the 2023 recruiting class, and it could be a deciding factor in head-to-head recruiting battles against Texas A&M.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian believes that great players want to play with other great players, and he’s counting on his commitments to help get the ball rolling.

Presently, the 247Sports composite ranks Texas the No. 3 class in the nation. Texas A&M is No. 62. The rankings are significantly less important as the number of players each team has committed. Presently Texas A&M has five commits compared to Texas’ 19 pledges.

The same ranking has four blue-chip commits to the Aggies compared to the Longhorns’ 13 blue-chip talents.

Texas will battle the Aggies for elite players in Anthony Hill, Javien Toviano, Cedric Baxter Jr, and potentially David Hicks, with Oklahoma and other teams involved. Now they have the likes of Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, Malik Muhammad and other charismatic commits echoing the burnt orange recruiting pitch.

If great players want to play with great players, Sarkisian could have a significant advantage in the class going forward.

Comments / 4

Sports
