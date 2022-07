Holidaymakers in Germany have been advised to avoid travelling with black suitcases. Stefan Schulte, the head of Frankfurt airport, said that passengers should carry their bags by hand if possible, and blamed the predominance of black suitcases for the baggage handling problems which have caused travel chaos in recent weeks.He said travellers should use more colourful luggage to make it eaiser to locate in airports.Mr Schulte told The Guardian that the high numbers of black suitcases being used by passengers meant that it was “hard to distinguish them from each other”, and suggested to media in Germany that passengers...

TRAVEL ・ 17 HOURS AGO