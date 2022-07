Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 4:30 p.m. He’s back! The North Shore surfer and musician Jack Johnson performs for two nights this weekend at the Waikīkī Shell, with guests Paula Fuga and Tavana. While tickets are almost sold out, there’s a more accessible global streaming option on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A ticket to the stream grants unlimited on-demand replays available for 48 hours after the live show. In line with Johnson’s past shows, all proceeds will be donated to the Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation to support environmental education in schools and Hawaiʻi communities. And $2 from every ticket will be directed to carbon offset projects in the Islands. Streaming tickets are available here.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO