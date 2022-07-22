Informational Meeting Scheduled About Potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and Storage of Hazardous Materials

City of University Place announcement. The City of University Place Engineering Department is presently in the process of creating a Stormwater Management Action Plan referred to as a SMAP. As a Phase II NPDES permittee, the City of University Place is required to prepare a Stormwater Management Action Plan (SMAP). The SMAP is intended to address the water quality of runoff within the jurisdiction so that a plan can then be created to protect runoff in a certain concentrated area within a prioritized watershed. The plan provides a watershed assessment, prioritization of a primary area to focus future restoration efforts on, as well as a description of these efforts. In addition, this Plan provides a schedule and estimated costs necessary to address the water quality needs either through retrofits of facilities or restoration work within the basin.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO