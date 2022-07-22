ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Informational Meeting Scheduled About Potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and Storage of Hazardous Materials

The Suburban Times
 5 days ago

City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 on ZOOM to provide information about a potential Moratorium on Heavy Industrial Uses and...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Public Hearing

Pierce Transit announcement. A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of this hearing...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont July 22 Report to Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council July 22 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
The Suburban Times

JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update July 22

City of Lakewood announcement. On the morning of Monday, August 1, the contractor will close Washington Boulevard between Edgewood Avenue and Vernon Avenue. During this closure, the contractor will remove the existing roadway between Edgewood and Vernon as well as the traffic signal at the intersection of Edgewood and Vernon.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Application for 24-unit apartment complex filed

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 2733- Copperstone Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To construct 24 residential apartments units in two three story building, 58 parking stalls including three accessible stalls and one garage stall for an existing single family home to remain, internal circulation and access onto Steilacoom Boulevard SW via an existing driveway to be reconstructed to current standards. Currently the site has two – fourplex units and one duplex unit to remain. One existing single family home will be removed.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

King County Council approves proposal for permanent gun, ammo return program

SEATTLE — The King County Council unanimously approved a proposal that asks King County Executive Dow Constantine to assess the feasibility of a permanent, voluntary firearm and ammunition return program on Tuesday. If implemented, the program would be operated by the King County Sheriff's Office. It would allow anyone...
KOMO News

King County officials looking into permanent gun buyback program

SEATTLE - King County is hoping to cut down on gun violence with the help of a permanent, county-wide gun buyback program. Supporters say the effort would take unwanted guns off the streets and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. County officials say they’ve seen the success and...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Rental Assistance Program Portal Closing Soon

Pierce County social media post. The Pierce County Rental Assistance Program Portal will close on Monday, August 1, 2022. Tenants will have until then to submit new, or make any changes to their existing rental assistance applications. Learn more: PierceCountyWa.Gov/HousingHelp.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
masonwebtv.com

Annual Notice of Value Coming Soon

The annual Assessor’s Notice of Value are scheduled to be mailed to Mason County taxpayers the first week of August 2022. In accordance with RCW 84.40.045 & WAC 458-12-360, the Assessor is required to notify taxpayers of any change in the true and fair value of their property. Your...
MASON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

What is a SMAP?

City of University Place announcement. The City of University Place Engineering Department is presently in the process of creating a Stormwater Management Action Plan referred to as a SMAP. As a Phase II NPDES permittee, the City of University Place is required to prepare a Stormwater Management Action Plan (SMAP). The SMAP is intended to address the water quality of runoff within the jurisdiction so that a plan can then be created to protect runoff in a certain concentrated area within a prioritized watershed. The plan provides a watershed assessment, prioritization of a primary area to focus future restoration efforts on, as well as a description of these efforts. In addition, this Plan provides a schedule and estimated costs necessary to address the water quality needs either through retrofits of facilities or restoration work within the basin.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Support, resources offered at 2022 Caregiver Conference

Pierce County press release. Thousands of Pierce County residents take care of a friend or family member with a serious health condition. While being a caregiver is a labor of love, it can also be very stressful. On top of that stress, the isolation created by COVID-19 has resulted in incredible challenges for caregivers and their own well-being and mental health.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Cooling Centers

Pierce Transit press release. Puget Sound is expecting unusually high temperatures over the next few days. To help underserved populations who need access to transportation to get out of the heat, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus rides, and SHUTTLE paratransit rides to those who are paratransit eligible, to cooling centers around Pierce Transit’s service area.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. ierce County remains in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s medium COVID-19 community level. CDC updates its community levels every Thursday afternoon. At this level, CDC recommends:. If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

No Injuries Reported After Boistfort Area Blaze

No one was injured in a structure fire in the 200 block of Lake Creek Drive reported at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Boistfort Firefighters Association. Lewis County Fire District 13 firefighters first responded and confirmed the fire was burning a partially demolished mobile home “with extension to the nearby shop/garage occurring,” according to a post by the association on Facebook.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

