Vilas County, WI

New highway facility, horse investigation, and the MASH Blood Drive

By Katie Thoresen
wxpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVilas County to accept proposals for new highway facility. Marathon County...

www.wxpr.org

wearegreenbay.com

Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
wxpr.org

A space to call their own: Over It and ArtStart present skate park feasibility study to Rhinelander City Council

Jayden Roberts is one of several Rhinelander teens and young adults who have been pushing for the city to build a new skate park. “If you weren’t in sports or you weren’t in an afterschool activity, there’s nothing for you to do in town. There’s nowhere for you to go. We’re always getting kicked out of spots that we’re at. That’s why we’re here today,” said Roberts in front of Rhinelander City Council Monday.
RHINELANDER, WI
wxpr.org

County clerks deal with growing concerns over election safety

Election clerks across Wisconsin are speaking out on safety concerns ahead of the August primary after officials in Dane County issued a report saying security for workers needs to be tightened. Area clerks say the pressure on election day has risen in the past few years. "In 2016, 17, 18...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Highway 97 Construction Scheduled to Begin August 1

STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – The School District of Stratford is reporting there will be construction starting August 1 – mid November on State Highway 97. Construction will begin north of Marshfield and end at Fieldcrest Drive in Stratford. HWY 97 will be reduced to a one-lane road throughout the construction, but is not expected to completely close at any point.
STRATFORD, WI
wxpr.org

Restoring faith in Wisconsin’s elections, the dropping price of gas, and public art

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will roll out a new public information campaign in the next few months aimed at teaching people about how elections work. Meanwhile, four people with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure they can get help returning ballots, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that only a voter can return their absentee ballot in person. Then, the price of gas has dropped 70 cents in the past month. And a new mural is coming to Rhinelander’s Hodag Park.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Joe Fath’s run for Vilas County Sheriff, election security concerns, and ideas on a new skate park

Absentee voting is underway for Wisconsin’s August primary. In the race for Vilas County sheriff, Captain Gerard Ritter is running against current Sheriff Joe Fath. Fath says he’s running for a third term because he’s excited for the department’s upcoming projects. Hear his perspective today, and then tune in tomorrow to hear from Captain Ritter. As the election gets underway, election clerks in the area express concerns for safety and security. Finally, Rhinelander got a clearer picture of what a new skate park could look like after Over It and ArtStart presented a feasibility study to city council.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Human Remains Investigation Completed in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has completed their on-site investigation into skeletal remains that were found near a dam along the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards. Officers say they’ve turned the remains over to the County Corner’s Office and a forensic anthropologist, who...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens accused of breaking into Fleet Farm are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Jurgenson, 17, and Tyrese Merriam, 18 were arrested about 12 hours after police said they stole two air-powered pellet guns and various other items before getting into a vehicle and driving away.
WAUSAU, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Landmark bowling alley to come down for new development

MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wtmj.com

Grace Stanke wins Miss Wisconsin 2022

The new Miss Wisconsin is unlike any Miss Wisconsin from the past. Grace Stanke from Wausau is a nuclear engineer, concert level classical violinist, and competitive water skier. Stanke told me it leaves very little time for sleep. “I like to stay busy. Really busy,” Stanke told me. “Miss Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE

