New highway facility, horse investigation, and the MASH Blood Drive

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO