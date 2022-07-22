ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Victims killed in Iowa State Park are identified

By The Associated Press
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23. Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 11

Related
We Are Iowa

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cedar#Camper
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WGN News

Boy survives after parents, sister fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 25th, 2022

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening more than 163-thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: Rollover crash kills two, injures another

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are investigating a crash that killed two people and injured another. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened Friday at 8:15 p.m. in Cerro Gordo County. The patrol says the driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on 1st Avenue near 330th...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man accused of shooting at a car Sunday night

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at a car. Dave Obregon, 39 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents state Obregon was a passenger in a...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident that involved a stabbing in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a stabbing at 264 1/2 Third Street NW in Central City. Deputies located William Burke, of Marion, who had been stabbed in the chest. Burke told officials that a man named Ray had stabbed him. The man, Ray Troyer, 27, of Coralville, was located in an adjacent apartment.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police: OWI suspect still drunk after driving from Chicago to Johnson County Jail to bail out friend

Iowa City Police say an Illinois woman was still drunk after driving all the way from Chicago to the Johnson County Jail to bail out a friend. Jail staff report 29-year-old Jordin Robinson showed signs of impairment when she arrived at the facility around 5:30 Sunday morning in her 2022 Volkswagen. Police say she admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .171%. Robinson allegedly said her last drink was back in Chicago at 11:30pm.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man joins father in federal prison for dealing drugs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A son is joining his father in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and heroin in Cerro Gordo County. Antione Deandre Maxwell, 34 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to 30 years behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in federal court to five counts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy