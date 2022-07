Kansas basketball guard Ochai Agbaji and Oklahoma softball player Jocelyn Alo were named 2022 Big 12 Athletes of the Year, after each led their teams to national championships. Agbaji is the fourth Kansas male to win the award, and first since 2017. Alo, who was a unanimous selection, is the third consecutive Sooner female to win the award, and the eighth overall.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO