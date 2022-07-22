ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Judicial Watch files lawsuit for access to Secret Service records on Hunter Biden

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SN1dw_0gpEANaH00

A conservative advocacy group has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to gain access to Secret Service records tied to Hunter Biden.

Judicial Watch said it had filed a FOIA request with the Secret Service in March for “any and all records concerning the use of security and/or other services to Hunter Biden and any companions on any international travel” from 2010 to 2013.

The organization also submitted FOIA requests in April for “any and all records concerning the use of security and/or other services to Hunter Biden and any companions” and any records related to the use of taxpayer funds for the younger Biden's security from the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration to the present day, as well as for all records tied to taxpayer funds going to provide security for Hunter Biden and any associates in Malibu, California.

The younger Biden's Secret Service detail is reportedly paying approximately $30,000 a month of taxpayer money to rent a mansion near his home in Malibu.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton contended that “the Secret Service is violating FOIA law by slow-rolling and hiding Hunter Biden records.”

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Congressional Republicans also believe they have run into problems getting their hands on Biden's Secret Service records. The Secret Service has told Republican investigators it cannot find communications related to Hunter’s travels for 2010, 2011, or 2013 — when his father was vice president.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent the Secret Service a letter earlier this year seeking unredacted records tied to the travels that the president's son made between January 2009 and January 2017. They asked for full travel records and criticized the agency for years of “inappropriate redactions” — especially those related to a controversial Kazakhstan trip in 2014. The senators also lamented that three years of documents seemed to be missing entirely.

James Murray, the director of the Secret Service, said the agency didn’t find any documents tied to the Republican requests.

“[This] raises questions, given that USSS travel records show that Hunter Biden made trips to China and other destinations around the world, including Russia, Italy, Spain, and Mexico,” the senators said.

According to texts from the younger Biden, the Secret Service also inserted itself into a saga related to his sister-in-law Hallie Biden throwing his gun in the trash near a Delaware high school in October 2018. The agency has denied involvement.

Hunter Biden lamented that Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau Biden, had given the impression he was “an abusive pedophile with homicidal tendencies” and said that “that’s now in the hands of the FBI.” He said police and the bureau opened an investigation into him over the incident.

The gun incident, the subsequent police response, and the Secret Service allegedly inserting itself into the saga were reported last year by Politico, and texts from Hunter Biden describing some of it, including the Secret Service’s purported involvement, were reported by the New York Post, in which Biden wrote, “When the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene.” Details of the ensuing argument between Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden were reported by the Washington Examiner.

The Secret Service attempted to retrieve the gun paperwork from a Wilmington, Delaware, shop in October 2018 after the firearm went missing, Politico reported. According to paperwork, Hunter falsely responded "no" to a question on the transaction record that asked: “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"

Secret Service agents also reportedly asked the owner of the store where Biden bought the gun to hand over the paperwork related to the sale. The Secret Service told the Washington Examiner last year it had "no involvement in this incident."

Joe Biden, who was not under Secret Service protection at the time, said through a White House spokesperson last year he had no knowledge of the service's involvement. His Secret Service protection resumed in March 2020 after it had stopped in 2017.

Hunter Biden gave evasive answers during an interview last year as part of a media tour promoting his memoir Beautiful Things.

When asked if he knew anything about the Secret Service looking for the gun's record of sale, Biden said: “No, I had no idea. I don’t know whether the Secret Service were or why they would be — I don’t think that that’s true, to my knowledge.”

“The Secret Service did not provide protection to any member of the Biden family in 2018,” Secret Service special agent in charge Benjamin Kramer said in a 2021 letter. “Further, records searches concerning the reported involvement of Secret Service personnel in the alleged incident have yielded no results.”

Claims that the Secret Service was withholding records about its protectees came up again this month related to the House select committee’s investigation into the Capitol riot.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general said the DHS “notified us that many US Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased as part of a device-replacement program.”

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service, said the agency did not maliciously purge text message material but that some were lost due to a “device-replacement program” that began before the watchdog requested the records. He contended that “none of the texts” requested were among the lost data.

The Secret Service has reportedly given a single relevant text exchange to the Jan. 6 committee so far.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Tom Fitton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Secret Service#The Secret Service#U S Secret Service#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Judicial Watch#Foia#The U S District Court#Republicans#Biden S Secret Service
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Newsweek

Signs of Deleted Texts Found on 10 Secret Service Staff Phones: Report

A Secret Service probe found that 10 of its personnel involved in Jan. 6 exchanged several texts around the day of the Capitol riots, but the messages were deleted. The news, an exclusive by CNN, came as a bombshell for the Secret Service, which was investigating its own staff after the agency was accused of not retaining records required by the investigations into Jan. 6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
67K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy