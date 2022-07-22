ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thankfully, You’re Not Actually Being Charged for Ice in Your Drink

 5 days ago
If you see an ice charge on your drinks order, relax — nothing nefarious is going on. That’s the conclusion reached by Chris Carley of the travel site Eye of the Flyer. After noticing the charge at two different venues — one in Vegas and one in New York — he...

