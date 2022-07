It is officially less than a week away. The Ulster County Fair on Libertyville Road in New Paltz opens next Tuesday for a week of family fun. The Ulster county fair is fun for everyone. Enjoy rides, live entertainment, vendors, and of course all your fair favorites when it comes to delicious fair food. The Pay One Price tickets are already on sale through UlsterCountyfair.com. The ticket gets you unlimited rides and built-in fair fun.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO